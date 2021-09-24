Middlesbrough take on Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in the EFL Championship early kick-off on Saturday.

Middlesbrough have started the campaign with mixed fortunes, winning just two of their eight games so far. They are languishing in the bottom half of the table in 15th, although a win could propel them as high as ninth in the standings.

Reading sit just two places above this weekends’ opponents with one point more, they could jump as high as sixth with a win.

Neil Warnock’s side have a slight injury crisis at the back at present and could affect their chances of a win tomorrow afternoon. Marc Bola, Paddy McNair and Anfernee Dijksteel, as well as long-term absentee Darnell Fisher are all doubtful and so may need to deploy a makeshift back-four at Reading.

Sammy Ameobi and Marcus Browne are also still out with injury and won’t play a part.

Here’s how we expect Boro to line up tomorrow:

Lumley

Peltier

Hall

Fry

Bola

Howson

Siliki

Tavernier

Crooks

Hernandez

Sporar

We expect Middlesbrough to make just one change from their defeat to Blackpool with Bola coming back in for Dijksteel, and Peltier switching back to his preferred right-back position.

Although Bola hasn’t played Boro’s last three outings, a serious lack of options mean we think he will return, despite potentially not being 100% fit.

Alternatively, attacking midfielders Marcus Tavernier or Isaiah Jones could play at left-back as they have done previously, with Martin Payero or Duncan Watmore playing in the number 10 role.

The game kicks off at 12.30pm on Saturday and is available to watch on Sky Sports Football.