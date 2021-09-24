Charlton Athletic considered a move for Arsenal midfielder Miguel Azeez last month.

Charlton Athletic Director of Football, Steve Gallen, has admitted the youngster was on his radar in his Q + A with the Supporter’s Trust.

Azeez, who is 19-years-old, was someone who the Addicks looked at in the last transfer window.

However, he ended up joining fellow League One side Portsmouth instead.

Charlton moved in to re-sign Harry Arter from Nottingham Forest on loan to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

‘I was considering’…

Gallen has said: “I was considering Miguel Azeez at Arsenal but, when I spoke to his agent, he was already going to Portsmouth and, because Harry Arter became available, I didn’t go in fighting to spoil their deal.”

Azeez has played once for Pompey since securing his loan move from Arsenal on 30th August.

The Gunners gave him the green light to move to Fratton Park to allow him to get some experience under his belt.

He has been on the books of the Premier League giants since the age of five and has risen up through their academy.

The England youth international was handed a professional contract in 2019 and made his first-team debut in a Europa League clash against Dundalk in December last year.

What now for Charlton

Arter came in instead of Azeez and injects some useful experience into their ranks.

The Addicks have made a slow start to the season and have won just once.