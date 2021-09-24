Forest Green Rovers boss Rob Edwards is expecting a tough game against Tranmere Rovers tomorrow.

Forest Green Rovers will be looking to carry on their impressive start to the new season.

They are currently four points clear at the top of the table ahead of Leyton Orient and Harrogate Town.

Rovers have only lost once this term and are in strong form right now.

Read: Former Tranmere Rovers man finds new club in the North West

‘Tough’…

Their boss has delivered his verdict on tomorrow’s opponents Tranmere, as per a report by Glocuestershire Live: “Micky (Mellon) will say himself that they should have scored more goals than they have. They’ve created some good chances in their games.

“Micky is a really experienced coach and somebody I know quite well and have a lot of respect for. He’s had lots of success in his managerial career and I know he will continue to do that.”

He added: “They’re very well-organised and a tough unit to break down. Their goals against column is very good.”

Tranmere’s situation

It is safe to say Tranmere have struggled for goals this season but will hope they have turned a corner with their 2-0 win over Salford City last weekend.

The Whites have a good squad and will be looking to cause Forest Green some problems tomorrow.

Read: Doncaster Rovers stance on Tranmere Rovers loanee from last season revealed

They don’t concede many goals and have managed to get Jay Spearing’s red card from last week overturned which is a boost going into the game.

Goalkeeper Joe Murphy is still out meaning Celtic loanee Ross Doohan will step in again between the sticks.