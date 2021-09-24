Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff admits his side are in for a tough test against Wigan Athletic tomorrow.

The Robins travel to the DW Stadium in decent form though and will be eager to cause a shock.

They are unbeaten in their last four games in the league and sit a point outside the Play-Offs.

Wigan are currently top of League One above Sunderland on goal difference after their strong start to the season.

Read: Wigan Athletic dealt blow ahead of Cheltenham Town clash

‘Big club’…

Duff has delivered his verdict on the Latics, as per a report by Gloucestershire Live: “Difficult. Good team. They lost their first game to Sunderland and are unbeaten since then.

“Good manager, good players, good bench. Big club. It’s our job to try and find a weakness and the first thing we need to do is make sure we deliver a performance.”

“It’s all good having ideas and plans, but if the players don’t stand up and be counted first and foremost, we won’t be in the game. So that’s the first port of call and from that you try and give yourself a platform to play from and work from there.”

Wigan’s current situation

The ‘Tics were knocked out of the Carabao Cup against Sunderland on Tuesday night and gave a few fringe players the chance to impress.

They will be in confident mood going into tomorrow following their 4-1 away win at Accrington Stanley last weekend.

Read: Early Wigan Athletic team news ahead of Cheltenham Town game

Tough game

Cheltenham have proved they are not just in League One to make up the numbers and have impressed since their promotion.

Duff has his side well-drilled and they have players at the top end of the pitch who can cause problems.