Reuben Duncan has signed for Walton Casuals following his departure from Millwall.

The midfielder has completed the move to non-league, as announced on the Southern Football League website.

Duncan, who is 20-years-old, was released by Millwall at the end of last season.

He has spent the past few months weighing up his options as a free agent but has found a new club now.

Career to date

Duncan rose up through the academy at Millwall and was a regular for the London side at various youth levels.

The Wales youth international progressed into the Under-18’s side before making the step up into the Under-23’s last term.

He was a regular for the Lions’ development squad under ex-Football League stalwart Kevin Nugent.

Millwall then decided to loan him out to Welling United last season and he gained some experience in the National League South.

Shown door

The Lions made the tough decision to release him over the summer and he wasn’t offered a new contract when his old one expired at the end of June.



New challenge

Walton Casuals are based in Surrey and play their football in the Southern League Premier Division South.

They have a few former EFL players in their ranks such as ex-AFC Wimbledon midfielder David Fitzpatrick and ex-Peterborough United man Rene Howe.

Duncan has an opportunity to get plenty of game time under his belt and he will be eager to prove Millwall wrong and climb back up the leagues.



