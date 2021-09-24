Forest Green Rovers will not be signing released Nottingham Forest defender Danny Preston at this moment in time.

Forest Green Rovers have been casting an eye over the left-back on trial.

However, the League Two side have decided not to offer him a contract right now.

Preston, who is 21-years-old, parted company with Nottingham Forest at the end of last season.

‘We’re very strong in that area’…

Forest Green boss, Rob Edwards, has said, as per a report by Gloucestershire Live: “We had a really honest conversation and I just feel that we’re very strong in that area of the pitch at the moment.

“It wasn’t something that we were able to do right now but we will keep an eye on him and follow his progress. He’s a really nice boy.”

The current fourth tier table toppers will continue to keep tabs on Preston but his search for a new club continues.

Career to date

Preston rose up through the academy at Nottingham Forest and was a regular for them at various youth levels during the course of his five years at the City Ground.

The youngster trained with the first-team on a number of occasions but never made a competitive senior appearance for the Championship side.

Couple of loan spells

Instead, he gained experience out on loan at Alfreton Town during the 2019/20 season before spending time with Grimsby Town last term.

Preston made 29 appearances in all competitions for the Mariners as they were relegated to the National League.