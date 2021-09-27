Friday the 1st of October is the release date for the new edition of the FIFA game series by EA Sports.

With the arrival of the new game imminent, here is a look at the top 10 rated players at MK Dons.

10. Peter Kioso – 64

On loan wing back Kioso is rated at 64 this year, up by six since last year. A good upgrade for the Irish right-back, who impressed on loan at Bolton and Northampton last season and has been quick to make an impact since his arrival back in Milton Keynes.

9. Andrew Fisher – 64

Dons goalkeeper Andrew Fisher was put under a lot of pressure last season as he took the number-one spot from Lee Nicholls. Expected to play a style unknown to most goalkeepers, he impressed with the ball at his feet in the MK Dons system earning him a plus four from his rating of 60 last year.

8. Zak Jules – 64

Zak Jules, who impressed at Walsall last season in League Two, joined the Dons in January however failed to make an impact. This makes his plus three upgrade rather surprising. He has had boosts in all stats apart from shooting.

7. Troy Parrott – 64

Tottenham loanee Troy Parrott has seen a minus one downgrade in his overall rating from last year, meaning he is no longer a silver card. Despite this, he has had an upgrade in pace, dribbling and physical stats however a minus three in shooting.

6. Josh McEachran – 64

McEachran has seen a downgrade in all stats apart from shooting and defending, which have both stayed the same. His overall has decreased by a massive four ratings from a 68 to a 64 meaning this is the former Chelsea wonderkid’s lowest ever FIFA rating.

5. Scott Twine – 65

Being marked down a central-midfielder, Scott Twine’s rating is only 65. However in the offline game modes, you are able to change his position to a CAM which boosts his rating up to 68. Twine has had a plus ten rating boosts from his card last FIFA, which was down as a Newport County left-midfielder. The upgrades don’t end there either – Twine has seen his pace boosted by nine, shooting up by 14, passing up by 22, dribbling up by six, defending up by 38 and physicality up by eight. His long shots have also been boosted from 44 to 70.

4. Harry Darling – 65

Darling impressed at Dons towards the back-end of last season and has continued his rich vein of form into the new campaign. He has seen his rating increase by six as well as an increase by at least one in every base-card stat.

3. Matt O’Riley – 65

A good player for you career mode fans, Matt O’Riley is receiving his first ever FIFA Ultimate Team card this year. The 20-year-old impressed at Dons last season, where he was given a 59 rated, then later 65 rated, card in offline game modes. He is also one of few MK Dons players with their real face in-game. Others include Hiram Boateng and Troy Parrott.

2. Dean Lewington – 65

Captain Lewington has maintained his rating of 65, despite seeing a minus 13 in pace. His only upgrade is a plus one in shooting despite not scoring a goal for MK Dons in three years. He has received a position change from his old left-back spot to centre-back. Probably not the most usable player in-game, despite being a solid option in real life at the ripe old age of 37.

1. Mohamed Eisa – 66

Eisa received a minus one from his rating in the previous game. The Sudanese appeared in 27 games last season for promoted side Peterborough, mainly off the bench, scoring just two goals, justifying a downgrade. His shooting sees a deficit of two and physicality one, whereas all other stats remain the same.