Reading are set to assess defenders Liam Moore and Tom Holmes ahead of their early kick-off against Middlesbrough tomorrow, according to The Northern Echo.

Reading club captain Moore was substituted at half-time against Peterborough two weeks ago and sat out their recent impressive away win over Fulham.

Similarly, Holmes, who replaced Moore against Posh, then had an injury of his own against Fulham. He was substituted after just 20 minutes against the Cottagers.

Both players are facing an anxious wait as to whether they will be able to feature against Middlesbrough this weekend. However, the fixture may come too soon for the duo.

Fellow defender Tom McIntyre, and forwards Yakou Meite, Lucas Joao, and Femi Azeez are all long-term absentees and are expected to miss out once again.

Middlesbrough do have defensive injury issues of their own though. Full-backs Anfernee Dijksteel and Marc Bola are both doubtful, as is Paddy McNair who has deputised in defence when needed. However, Bola and McNair did return to light training this week and could play a small part.

Thoughts

What may look like a cagey game on paper may have goals if defences are depleted on both sides. Reading played extremely well without Moore and Holmes against a top side in Fulham and so will be hoping for a repeat performance against Boro.

Alternatively, Neil Warnock’s side went 1-0 up against Blackpool and were winning when Dijksteel came off injured. But after his substitution they capitulated, conceding two and losing 2-1. They will want to have Bola and McNair fit, but only time will tell if they will be ready or not.