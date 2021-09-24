QPR travel to West Brom in the Championship this evening.

QPR make the trip across to The Hawthorns on Friday evening to face a West Brom side sitting joint-second in the Championship table after the opening eight games.

Mark Warburton’s side meanwhile have slipped down to 8th after back-to-back defeats in the Championship but go into tonight’s game on the back of an inspired win over Everton in the Carabao Cup.

For the R’s, they only have two players sidelined – Lee Wallace (hamstring) and Sam Field (knee) remain out of action.

Here’s how we expect the R’s to line up this evening:

Dieng

McCallum

Barbet

Dickie

De Wijs

Kakay

Johansen

Ball

Willock

Chair

Austin

QPR seemingly changed their formation slightly in midweek, donning a four-strong defence against Everton as opposed to the usual five.

Expect Jordy de Wijs to return and make up five-strong defence, with Stefan Johansen also returning to the fold after being rested v Everton.

Osman Kakay is the first-choice right-back as it stands but Jimmy Dunne could potentially give him some competition in that position this season, whilst the likes of Ilias Chair and Chris Willock in attack continue to impress watching R’s fans.

Expect Austin to start against his former club tonight after an impressive midweek haul.

A tough game for both sides tonight but one that either side can come out on top of if they play their best game – the game kicks off at 8pm and is available to watch on Sky Sports Football.