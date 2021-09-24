Napoli are set to enquire about an early permanent deal for Fulham’s Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

Anguissa, 25, joined Napoli on a season-long loan from Fulham last month. The deal is with a view to a permanent one and now reports coming out of Italy claim that the Naples side are set to ask Fulham to make that move permanent earlier than planned.

Football Italia writes that a season-long loan is costing Napoli €400,000 and that they have the option of buying Anguissa for €15million, before going on to reveal that Napoli are hoping to get a slight discount on the permanent transfer by pushing it through early.

The Cameroonian international has started the last four outings for Napoli. He played the full 90 minutes in a 2-1 win over Juventus and even returned to England to play against Leicester City in the Europa League earlier this month.

Last time round with Fulham in the Premier League, Anguissa really prevailed and showed why the club paid so much money for him back in the summer of 2018.

He’s a commanding and energetic central player who can control play going forwards or backwards, and Napoli seems like a good fit for the 25-year-old who featured three times in the Championship at the start of this season.

Fulham paid a reported £30million for Anguissa previously and so they look set to take a hit on that fee – a discount on that initial £15million fee to make his stay permanent looks a possibility now, but Marco Silva and his side will be hoping that they can recoup as much as possible.