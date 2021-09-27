In just over a week’s time, the new release of FIFA 22 will be out, and already the ratings of each individual player are available online.

Here we look at the top 10 highest-rated Barnsley players on FIFA 22…

10. Bradley Collins – 68

At 10th is Barnsley’s top-rated ‘keeper Brad Collins, who’s seen his rating increase by three after an impressive season last season where we helped the club keep 14 clean sheets. Collins made some vital saves throughout the season to help propel Barnsley to finish in the play-off positions.

9. Carlton Morris – 68

Since signing for the club in January, Morris has been outstanding, scoring plenty of winning goals for Barnsley last season. Morris has seen his rating raised by one, which is surprising given his great return of seven goals in seven starts for Barnsley last season.

8. Obbi Oulare – 68

Barnsley fans have yet to see Oulare in action this season due to injury, but his FIFA rating has seen a drop by three, from 71, as he made his move across to England during the summer transfer window. Oulare will hope to boost his rating back up as soon as he returns from injury.

7. Dominik Frieser – 69

The pacy winger has impressed so far this season and has seen a decline by three in his rating something that the Austrian will be very unhappy about given his contribution to last season’s success.

6. Aaron Leya Iseka – 70

Leya Iseka is yet to fire on the pitch for Barnsley, but fans will hope he can fire for them on FIFA with his rating of 70 – a number that has remained the same from last year.

5. Callum Brittain – 70

A big riser among the squad is Brittain, whose rating has soared from 64 to 70, something which demonstrates the improvements he has made since signing from League Two side MK Dons.

4. Cauley Woodrow – 71

The new Barnsley captain has seen his rating rise by three just like many others. Woodrow currently has two goals for the season, and by the end of it will hope to be Barnsley’s leading goalscorer for the fourth season running.

3. Callum Styles – 71

The biggest riser in the squad is Styles who has gone eight-up on his rating of 63 last year. The 21-year-old was a revelation at left-wing-back last season and is doing a fine job for the Tykes.

2. Mads Andersen – 72

A rise of five from last season’s rating isn’t surprising for the Dane who starred for Barnsley last year, although we are yet to see him play this season due to injury.

1. Michal Helik – 73

Last season’s Player of the Year, Michal Helik deserves no less than the four rating increase he has received from EA Sports after a sensational season being a rock at the back for Barnsley. This is his highest rating since first appearing on FIFA on FIFA 19.