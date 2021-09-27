In just over a week’s time the new release of FIFA 22 is out and already the ratings of each individual player are available online.

Here is a close look at Wigan Athletic’s FIFA 22 ratings and more specifically their highest-rated players.

10. Max Power – 66

It comes as a huge surprise that Power is 10th in this list – since re-joining the club the midfielder has been a crucial in getting the Latics to the top of the table and currently sits top of the League One assists chart. The former Sunderland captain has been given a downgrade by two ratings which comes as a surprise after a decent season up in Wearside.

9. Jack Whatmough – 66

The former Pompey man’s rating stays the same as it was last season which seems fair after Whatmough suffered a campaign with frequent injuries. However, if he keeps up his impressive form he’s shown at the beginning of this season he should be in for a hefty upgrade in the next FIFA.

8. Tendayi Darikwa – 66

Darikwa unfairly faces a downgrade of five ratings in the new game. The Latics captain has dropped down a division in the last year but as we’ve seen so far this season he is not worthy of such a huge downgrade.

7. Jordan Cousins – 66

Cousins rating has stayed the same. The former Stoke man spent most of last season featuring off the bench for the Potters. This season Cousins has dropped down a division a has cemented a starting spot in the Latics midfield. Therefore, Cousins rating staying the same is a fair call.

6. Gwion Edwards – 67

Edwards maybe the only player in this list who’s been overrated. The former Ipswich Town man certainly has the quality to be an influential player for Wigan this season but is yet to impress with his performances.

5. Jason Kerr – 68

We’re yet to see Kerr play in a Latics shirt in the League yet at 100% match sharpness. However, considering the fact that the former St Johnston man captained a double-winning side last season, it may seem unfair that his rating has stayed the same.

4. Tom Naylor – 68

The former Pompey man has received a plus one upgrade this season and after his spectacular start to life in the North- West the upgrade is fully deserved.

3. Charlie Wyke – 68

Wyke has received a plus four upgrade this season and it’s more than deserved. The striker scored 31 goals in all competitions for Sunderland last season and since joining Wigan has been brilliant.

2. James McClean – 69

McClean signed for Latics over the summer dropping down a division from Stoke City. The Republic Of Ireland international has received a two rating downgrade which is understandable as he wasn’t quite at his best for Stoke last season.

1. Jordan Jones – 69

Jones has been given a two rating downgrade since last season but still remains the fastest rated player in League One. The Northern Ireland international has shown glimpses of quality so far this season but us fans are yet to see him at his best.