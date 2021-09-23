Sunderland are poised to loan goalkeeper Anthony Patterson to Notts County, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Sunderland are giving the youngster the green light to head out on loan.

Patterson, who is 21-years-old, currently finds himself down the pecking order at the Stadium of Light.

Notts County are now luring him down to the National League to boost their goalkeeping options.

Academy graduate

The North Shields-born man has risen up through the academy at Sunderland and has been a regular for their youth sides over recent years.

He was often seen on the bench for the Black Cats during the 2019/20 season before going on to make two first-team appearances in the cup last term.

Patterson penned a new deal over the summer and played for Lee Johnson’s side in Carabao Cup games against Port Vale and Blackpool earlier in this campaign.

He is third choice at the moment behind Ron-Thorben Hoffmann and Lee Burge which has paved the way for a loan departure.

Notts County would be a great move for Patterson and going there would be beneficial to his development.

He needs to be playing every week and Sunderland can’t offer him that right now.

Notts County are currently 4th in the league table after a strong start to the season.