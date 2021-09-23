Derby County are ‘set’ to incur a further 9-point penalty as a result of breaching financial regulations.

Derby County’s bitter feud with the English Football League looks set to conclude with a 9-point penalty for previously breaching financial regulations.

It comes after the Rams were deducted 12-points for entering into administration this week, totalling a 21-point deduction for Wayne Rooney’s side.

John Percy of The Telegraph writes that this further 9-point deduction is set to be added to their points tally this season (they’ve claimed 10 points from their opening eight games of the Championship season), with Derby County’s newly-appointed administrators ‘reluctantly’ accepting the 9-point deduction.

The worst case scenario for Derby County would be a 24-point deduction – they currently have a suspended 3-point penalty hanging over their heads for a late payment of players and staff last season, with this month’s payday rapidly approaching.

Despite the doom and gloom, Derby’s administrators Andrew Hosking, Andrew Andronikou and Carl Jackson are positive about the club’s fortunes.

They spoke to the media for the first time today and assured fans that they’re confident that a buyer will be found, despite the club’s points deduction and debts thought to be as high as £90million, with several potential buyers having reportedly shown an interest in taking over the crisis club.

Up next for Rooney’s side on the pitch is a trip to Sheffield United in the Championship this weekend.