QPR winger Mide Shodipo said he’s ‘always open to talks’ when asked about his future at loan club Sheffield Wednesday.

Shodipo, 24, joined Sheffield Wednesday on a season-long loan from QPR ahead of this season.

The Irishman spent last season with Oxford United and scored an impressive 11 goals in 41 League One outings, helping Karl Robinson’s side into the play-offs.

It was unclear whether he’d be in Mark Warburton’s plans ahead of his return to QPR at the start of the summer but he sealed a loan move to Hillsborough fairly early on and after some troubles with injury, he’s back in the side.

Shodipo started his first League One game for the Owls last time out, in a 1-1 draw v Shrewsbury Town.

But speaking to Yorkshire Live on his future, the winger said:

“I’m always open to talks… I speak to the coaches at QPR. They call me and ask me if I’m playing and have people that come down to watch the games.

I am focusing on the here and now. We will see how the season goes and go game by game. We will see what happens at the end of the season.”

Formerly a youth international at U19 and U21 level for the Republic of Ireland, Shodipo graduated through the youth ranks at QPR before making his first-team debut in the 2016/17 season.

He’s a player who always had potential but he could never quite break into the first-team at QPR. After some previously failed loans with the likes of Port Vale and Colchester United, he’d spend some time back in west London before making a name for himself at Oxford United last time round.

Shodipo is now at a crossroads in his career though. He really needs to impress with Wednesday this season to stand any real chance of ever making it at QPR but after some tough years being left out of the R’s first-team, he might fancy the permanent move away.

It all depends on this season for the 24-year-old, who has a great chance to prevail under Darren Moore.