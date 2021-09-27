It’s that time of year again, late September and EA Sports are preparing to release this year’s edition of their popular game FIFA.

While most of the gamers will be discussing the ratings of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Kylian Mbappe, here we take a look at Leyton Orient’s 10 highest-rated players on the new game.

As no surprise to most O’s fans, new fan favourite Omar Beckles is the higher-rated player in the squad, with a base rating of 65 (which puts him in the medium “Silver” bracket). Following him are multiple players with a rating of 64, one of which is another new signing – club captain Darren Pratley who holds the highest defending statistic (66) in League Two.

Joining Pratley with a rating of 64 are Connor Wood, Dan Kemp and Lawrence Vigouroux, all of which put in consistent performances last season in League Two and have earned the highest rating with the ‘bronze’ bracket.

There are quite players at Orient with a rating in the low 60s, with no fewer than five players holding a rating of 63. Among those is Northern Ireland international Paul Smyth, which seems surprising given he was on the books of QPR last season and has a wealth of Championship and League One experience. Joining Smyth at 63 are fellow new additions Harry Smith and Tom James, as well as cult hero and future legend Craig Clay. Capping off the top 10 for the O’s is out-of-action centre back Adam Thompson, with his rating remaining the same as the previous year’s edition after suffering a broken ankle away at Grimsby last year.

For a League Two side the ratings of the side are probably fair given the lack of research that goes into the clubs in the lower divisions around the world, but if Orient’s form continues as it has in the early months of the season – it would be a surprise for a few of the squad to see themselves get upgrades in January.