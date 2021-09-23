Bournemouth manager Scott Parker has confirmed Junior Stanislas is closing in on a return to action, but won’t be ready for this weekend’s tie against Luton Town.

After committing his future to the Cherries, forward Junior Stanislas has struggled with injury problems.

The 31-year-old has been limited to three appearances this season, being ruled out since being forced off in the early stages of Bournemouth’s 2-2 draw with Blackpool last month, in which he provided an assist.

Now, ahead of their clash with Luton Town, an update has emerged on the Bournemouth man’s recovery.

As quoted by the Bournemouth Daily Echo, Scott Parker has confirmed that Stanislas is progressing with his recovery, revealing that he has been back in training as he works his way back to full fitness.

However, the former West Ham man will not be ready in time to face the Hatters this Saturday.

Here’s what Parker had to say on the matter:

“Junior is on his way back.

“He’s been on the pitch. He’s been doing some bits on his own. Today was the first day he’d been back with us, albeit modified. So he’s moving in the right direction. That’s pleasing.”

With a positive update emerging on Stanislas’ recovery, it will be hoped that he can continue to work his way back to full fitness with no obstacles before coming back into contention for Parker.

Battling for a starting spot

Stanislas’ ability to play on either wing or in attacking midfield gives him a range of roles he can come back into the side in. However, there will be solid competition for a starting spot.

In-form youngster Jaidon Anthony has held down a place in the starting XI at left-wing, while Ryan Christie, David Brooks and Jamal Lowe are all options on the right-hand side.

Parker hasn’t deployed attacking midfielders in recent weeks, with Philip Billing and Ben Pearson operating as central midfielders with Jefferson Lerma in defensive midfield as his three in the middle of the park.