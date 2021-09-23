Reading boss Veljko Paunovic has revealed defenders Tom Holmes and Michael Morrison are both set for spells on the sidelines through injury.

The Royals have struggled with their fair share of injuries already this season, with the likes of goalkeeper Rafael and midfielder Andy Rinomhota among those to spend time out.

Now, with Middlesbrough up next for Reading, it seems their injury woes are showing little sign of improvement, with Veljko Paunovic set to be without two of his first-team defenders for spells.

As reported by the Reading Chronicle, defenders Tom Holmes and Michael Morrison are both poised for spells out.

The severity of the injuries and the timescales of their injuries remain unknown as it stands.

Paunovic did describe Holmes’ injury as “significant”, but he is expected to return before Morrison, who looks as though he will be a “long-term” absentee for the Royals.

Their season so far

Academy graduate Holmes, 21, has found most of his game time for Reading has come off the bench. He started and captained’s Paunovic’s side in their Carabao Cup loss to Swansea City, but has started only twice in the Championship, with four appearances coming as a sub.

As for Morrison, he has been a mainstay in the side’s starting XI. The experienced defender has played every minute of Championship football so far, donning the captain’s armband at the heart of defence for their 2-1 win over Fulham last weekend.

Now, with the pair set for spells out, it awaits to be seen if Reading can deal with yet another bout of injury blows.