Nathan Jones confirms Luton Town’s interest in former Spurs talent Elliot Thorpe
Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has confirmed the Hatters are pursuing a deal for free agent prodigy Elliot Thorpe.
Following his departure from Premier League side Spurs, young midfielder Elliot Thorpe has been linked with a move to the Championship.
Cardiff City and Bristol City were both said keen on the 20-year-old earlier this week, while Luton Town have also been credited with interest.
Now, amid claims of an imminent move to Kenilworth Road, Luton manager Nathan Jones has opened up on the Hatters’ rumoured pursuit of Thorpe.
READ: Luton Town ace looking to emulate footballing legends in new midfield role
As quoted by Luton Today, Jones has confirmed that the Welsh talent is a player they know “very well”, also revealing they watched over him back in April and May.
However, as far as an agreement is concerned, Jones refused to be drawn. Here’s what he had to say:
“Elliot’s someone we know very well. That process is a little bit ongoing at the minute, when there’s news we’ll let you know.
“We’ve had him in, he’s relatively local to us, so if there’s news on that we’ll announce it.
“But he’s someone we’ve actually had in before, Spurs allowed us to have a look at him in April and May, so we know of him very well, he’s been on our radar for a while.”
With Jones confirming his admiration for the former Spurs youngster, it awaits to be seen if an agreement can be reached to bring him to Kenilworth Road.
Who is Thorpe?
The Hinchingbrooke-born talent is a young central midfielder on the hunt for a new club following his departure from Spurs.
After making his way through Spurs’ youth academy and making a number of appearances for their U18s and U23s, Thorpe will be looking to forge himself a career in the senior game, with Luton looking to give him the chance to do so.
He is able to feature in different roles in the middle of the park, operating as an attacking or defensive midfielder as well.