Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has confirmed the Hatters are pursuing a deal for free agent prodigy Elliot Thorpe. Following his departure from Premier League side Spurs, young midfielder Elliot Thorpe has been linked with a move to the Championship. Cardiff City and Bristol City were both said keen on the 20-year-old earlier this week, while Luton Town have also been credited with interest. Now, amid claims of an imminent move to Kenilworth Road, Luton manager Nathan Jones has opened up on the Hatters’ rumoured pursuit of Thorpe.

As quoted by Luton Today, Jones has confirmed that the Welsh talent is a player they know “very well”, also revealing they watched over him back in April and May.

However, as far as an agreement is concerned, Jones refused to be drawn. Here’s what he had to say:

“Elliot’s someone we know very well. That process is a little bit ongoing at the minute, when there’s news we’ll let you know.

“We’ve had him in, he’s relatively local to us, so if there’s news on that we’ll announce it.