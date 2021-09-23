West Brom boss Valerien Ismael has confirmed youngster Rayhaan Tulloch has made a return to training after missing the last four Championship games with a groin injury.

The 20-year-old’s last outing for the Baggies came as a late substitute in the 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers last month.

Since then, he has missed out on clashes with Peterborough United, Millwall, Derby County and Preston North End due to the groin injury suffered in the warm-up of West Brom’s Carabao Cup defeat to Arsenal.

Now, with QPR awaiting on Friday night, an update on Tulloch’s fitness has emerged.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, the West Brom boss revealed that Tulloch has made a return to training with the first-team.

It is said that he could be involved in either of their games next week, with Cardiff City and Stoke City around the corner.

“He’s back in training,” Ismael confirmed.

“Today is the first day with the team.

“It’s a great feeling to have all the players back in the training session now, he’ll give us more quality in training and more choice from next when picking the 18 player squad.”

With Tulloch closing in on a return, it will be hoped that he can get through the next few days smoothly as he bids to make his way back into the side.

The battle for a starting spot

Callum Robinson, Jordan Hugill, Karlan Grant and Kenneth Zohore are all options at striker, so Tulloch will have a battle on his hands if he wants to become the starting centre-forward.

However, he can feature out on either wing if needs be too. Grant has mainly been operating as a winger, with Grady Diangana, Matt Phillips and Robert Snodgrass all options as well, though the latter has found most of his action in central midfield.

After starring for the Baggies’ youth sides, it awaits to be seen if Tulloch can make a name for himself on the senior stage at the Hawthorns.