Birmingham City centre-back Marc Roberts is “touch and go” for the Blues’ clash with Preston North End, Lee Bowyer has revealed.

The 31-year-old has started all eight of Birmingham City’s Championship games so far, with the Carabao Cup ties against Colchester United and Fulham the only games he’s missed.

However, during the Blues’ 3-0 defeat to Peterborough United, Roberts was forced off after 45 minutes.

Ahead of this weekend’s clash with Preston North End, an update has now emerged on the key defender, with manager Lee Bowyer revealing he is “touch and go”.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, the Birmingham City boss revealed scans on a potential stomach strain came up clear, but he is still in some pain.

Here’s what Bowyer had to say:

“Robbo came off, he went for a scan, we were concerned it might be a strain in his stomach but that came back OK – he’s touch and go.

“He has still got a little bit of pain, he is getting better every day. We will just wait on that one.”

With Frankie McAvoy’s side preparing to visit St. Andrew’s, it awaits to be seen if Roberts is fit to maintain his spot in the starting XI.

Who could feature in his absence?

Wolves loanee Dion Sanderson replaced Roberts in the loss to Posh, so he could be handed his first Championship start for the club in his absence.

Harlee Dean and Kristian Pedersen are likely to make up two spots in Bowyer’s back three. George Friend is an option at centre-back, as are youngsters Nico Gordon and Mitchell Roberts.

It awaits to be seen who comes into the side as the Blues look to get back on track against the Likywhites.