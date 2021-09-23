Tranmere Rovers will be without goalkeeper Joe Murphy again this weekend.

Tranmere Rovers boss Micky Mellon has confirmed the experienced stopper will sit out against Forest Green Rovers.

Murphy suffered concussion in the Whites’ game against Rochdale a couple of weeks ago.

He didn’t play in the 2-0 win against Salford City last weekend.

Read: Former Tranmere Rovers man finds new club in the North West

‘Right thing to do’…

Mellon has provided an update on his situation on the club’s official club website:

“Joe won’t be available, he’ll probably be after the weekend now so that’s the right thing to do, first and foremost to make sure players are safe, football comes second to that, and it’s been recommended that Joe won’t be with us this weekend.

“It’s a case of getting on with it and doing the best we can with anything that comes our way.”

Doohan to step up again

Tranmere have a ready-made replacement in place to step into his shoes in Celtic loanee Ross Doohan.

The Scotsman kept a clean sheet against Salford and will be eager to impress again against Forest Green.

Read: Doncaster Rovers stance on Tranmere Rovers loanee from last season revealed

Tough game

Mellon’s side have a tough test in store for them on Saturday against a Forest Green side who are four points clear at the top of the table and have only lost once so far this season.

Tranmere will be in confident mood though after their win over Salford.

They don’t concede many goals but will be hoping they have their shooting boots on like last time out.