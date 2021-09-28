With the full release of FIFA 22 around the corner we now have access to all the official ratings.

Here we look at the top rated League Two left-wingers on the latest edition of FIFA…

8. Myles Hippolyte, Scunthorpe – 60

Kicking off this list is Scunthorpe’s Hippolyte, rated as a rare bronze his card holds pace of 85 and dribbling of 60.

7. Jamie Hopcutt, Oldham – 62

The first of a few left-wingers coming in at 62, Oldham’s Hopcutt has three-star skill moves and three-star weak foot, some useful traits for the young English winger.

6. Harry McKirdy, Swindon – 62

Harry McKirdy begins FIFA 22 as a rare bronze, the 24-year-old’s card looks extremely nimble with 83 pace, 90 agility and 87 balance. Some outstanding stats for a 62 overall.

5. Brennan Dickenson, Carlisle – 62

Former Colchester man Dickenson holds a rating one short of his Carlisle teammate Toure, but with 79 agility and 73 balance he should be capable of beating his man.

4. Gime Toure, Carlisle – 63

The French winger has 82 pace, quite surprising considering his height of six foot two and because of his height he has good physicals weighing in at 75 overall.



3. Brandon Thomas-Asante, Salford – 63

The second Salford player on this list has left some gap between his rating and Hylton’s. Thomas-Asante is only 22-years-old and with 90 pace he is definitely a better prospect for career mode than Hylton with more room to grow.

2. Jermaine Hylton, Newport – 66

Hylton holds some very good stats for his league, with 84 pace and four-star weak foot he could be a cheap pickup on career mode this year.

1. Connor McAleny, Salford – 65

The only silver on this list goes to Salford’s McAleny, the 29-year-old produced in Everton’s academy is rated the best left winger in League Two.