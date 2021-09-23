Bradford City will be without Charles Vernam for their trip to Crawley Town this weekend.

Bradford City have another name to add to their injury list, as per a report by the Telegraph and Argus.

Vernam felt a ‘tightness’ during the EFL Trophy clash against Manchester United Under-21’s in midweek.

He will not be travelling with the Bantams down south on Saturday.

‘You get on with it’…

Their boss, Derek Adams, has said: “It’s too big a risk. It’s life, it’s injuries – we missed players with Covid last year (at Morecambe). You get on with it and other people get an opportunity.”

Losing Vernam is a blow as he scored last time out against Barrow and will have been eager to build on that.

Injury list

Vernam has joined fellow attacker Caolan Lavery, Theo Robinson, Lee Angol and Abo Eisa in the treatment room.

Andy Cook is the most likely candidate to lead the line against John Yem’s side.

Important game

Bradford drew with Barrow last weekend and will be keen to bounce back from that with a win against Crawley.

The Red Devils are no pushovers though and are unbeaten in their last three games.

Season so far

Adams has made a pretty solid start to life in the dugout at Valley Parade and his side currently sit 9th in the league.

A win against Crawley could see the Yorkshire club rise into the Play-Offs, but they will have to do it without Vernam.