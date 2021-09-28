Some FIFA players have already got their hands on the latest edition with more getting a hold of it by the day.

With the official ratings released, here is a closer look at Sunderland’s highest rated players and how they compare from last year:

10. Leon Dajaku – 66

A recent summer signing kicks off our top ten and German winger Leon Dajaku has been given a rating of 66, increasing his rating by one from last year. Leon actually has some decent individual stats, with 77 pace, dribbling just shy of 70 and four-star weak foot, the former Bayern player’s rating can only improve from here.

9. Luke O’Nien – 66

A baffling downgrade for O’Nien has seen him fall from 67 in FIFA 21, O’Nien has been at the heart of Sunderland’s game since he joined and an upgrade really would have been justice for the central midfielder. His position has also been changed from a RWB to CB due to his performances last year, despite it looking like O’Nien will be deployed in the midfield this campaign.



8. Jordan Willis – 66

No change in rating for Willis is probably about right, the central defender picked up a substantial injury last season which won’t see him recover until into the new year. Despite this Willis actually has received an upgrade on his pace, taking him to 78. A very good stat for a CB.

7. Lee Burge – 66

Burge has been given a significant upgrade this year from a rare bronze, rated 63, to a non-rare silver three ratings higher. Burge hasn’t featured in the league for a while now for Sunderland and it looks as if Hoffmann has claimed the number one spot.



6. Tom Flanagan – 66

Flanagan has seen no change to his overall rating in FIFA 22 and with some top-notch displays for the Black Cats in League One this year if he keeps this up he could get an upgrade next year. He has had an individual stat downgraded, his pace from 57 to 44, but it’s not all grey clouds as his physicality has increased by two to 76.



5. Lynden Gooch – 67

Gooch has retained his 67 rating from FIFA 21 and has actually had a pace increase in FIFA 22 taking him to 81 pace. Unfortunately, his shooting and dribbling have both taken a hit this year.

4. Corry Evans – 67



Only the second player on this list who didn’t have a Black Cats card last year, new Sunderland captain has kept the same rating as his Blackburn rating last game, despite his pace, dribbling and physicality all taking individual declines.



3. Bailey Wright – 68



Into the top three now as Australian central defender Bailey Wright has again maintained the same rating as his rating in the last game.



2. Alex Pritchard – 69

Despite being second highest on this list, new signing Alex Pritchard’s Huddersfield card last game possessed a rating two higher than his Sunderland one now. Unfortunately, for the attacking midfielder none of his base statistics have seen increases this year, probably due to the significant time out he had last season due to injury.

1. Aiden McGeady – 70

Topping the list again for Sunderland is Aiden McGeady, he has seen a one rating decline from last year but that hasn’t been significant enough to knock him from his top spot just yet. Much like Pritchard his base stats have either remained the same or decreased but Sunderland fans will be pleased to hear he has retained five-star skill moves and four-star weak foot.