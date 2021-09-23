Barnsley have five players back in contention to play against Blackpool this weekend.

Barnsley’s assistant coach Joe Laumann has been speaking to the press this afternoon, as per the club’s official club website.

The Tykes have been unlucky with injuries so far this season and have only picked up the single win.

However, Josh Benson, Liam Kitching, Jordan Williams and Ben Williams are available to play on Saturday.

Romal Palmer has also returned to training after sitting out of the last match against Blackburn Rovers.

‘We are happy’…

Laumann has said: “We are happy to have these players back, they’ve been massive for us in other games and we’e looking forward to them making an impact again for us.”

He added: “Romal Palmer was back with us today, but it was only a light session and so he should be back for the next game.”

Other news

Barnsley’s number two also mentioned the fact summer recruit Obbi Oulare is getting closer to the squad.

Carlton Morris and Mads Andersen won’t be rushed back and their returns are expected after the international break.

Big game

Blackpool is an exciting encounter for the Barnsley fans and they are expected to be travelling in big numbers to Bloomfield Road.

It is a big game for the Tykes despite it still being early in the season and Markus Schopp will be eager to pick up the win.

The Yorkshire side haven’t won for six games and sit 18th in the table.