Newport County goalkeeper Joe Day could return to the side against Barrow tomorrow.

Newport County’s summer recruit is ‘fit to be in the mix’ for Michael Flynn’s side, as per a report by the South Wales Argus.

Day, who is 31-years-old, re-signed for the League Two club over the summer following his release by Cardiff City.

He has been a regular for the Exiles so far this season but missed last weekend’s match against Walsall with a thigh injury.

Selection dilemma

Nick Townsend came in for him as they won 2-1 against the Saddlers.

Flynn now has a selection dilemma on his hands as to whether to stick with Townsend or bring Day back in.

He chose not to have a ‘keeper on the bench last week and instead had seven outfielders.

Day’s situation

He penned a three-year deal when he moved back to Rodney Parade in the last transfer window.

The Brighton-born stopper played for Newport from 2015 to 2019 and made 243 appearances in all competitions before earning a Championship move to Cardiff.

He spent the past two years on the books with the Bluebirds but only played twice for their first-team.

Day was loaned out to AFC Wimbledon and Bristol Rovers before returning home to Newport.

What next for the Exiles

The Exiles are currently 13th in the league table and are back in league action tomorrow night away at Barrow.



They lost this fixture 2-1 last season.