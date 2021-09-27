With FIFA 22 official release very soon here is a look at the top 10 highest-rated Bolton Wanderers players in the brand new game.

10. Gethin Jones – 64

The only bronze card on this list is Jones after playing 50 games for Bolton since he joined the club in the summer of 2020. The Welshman does get an upgrade by one and he will be looking to improve even more to become a silver in the game next year.

9. Dapo Afolayan – 65

Surprisingly only at nine is Afolayan who has had a lightning start to the season. Last year he had a rating of 61 so an upgrade of four is impressive but after a great start to life in league one for the former West ham man 65 may seem a bit low for his quality.

8. Alex Baptiste – 65

At number eight is the experienced defender Alex Baptiste who is another Wanderers player who has had an upgrade after the promotion last season. Baptiste has had an upgrade by one rating and has gone from bronze to silver and not many players at his age would get an upgrade so it’s a credit to the former Blackpool man.

7. Antoni Sarcevic – 65

It’s the captain at seven who is the first on this list to stay the same rating from last year. This is understandable due to him dropping back into League Two and having some injury problems during last season. Sarcevic will be looking to lead by example this season to earn himself an upgrade like the others on this list.

6. Josh Sheehan – 66

The new summer signing from Newport who like a number of his Bolton teammates has been upgraded for FIFA 22. The now Welsh international who has an upgrade of one from 65 to 66 is justified after he led Newport to the League Two play-off final last season.

5. Kieran Lee – 66

The second player on this list who has stayed the same rating as last year is Lee, the former Sheffield Wednesday man had great impact in Bolton’s promotion last season so no surprise that he is fifth on the list. He didn’t play much in the first part of last season but the 20 games in the second half of the season is why he is rated 66 on this year’s game.

4. Ricardo Santos – 66

Bolton’s Player of the Season in their promotion campaign last year Santos was due an upgrade on his FIFA rating after an outstanding debut season for Bolton. His rating only goes up one which is slightly underwhelming after the brilliant season he just had dominating every opponent he came up against but expect his rating to improve if he keeps up his great form from the previous season.

3. Eoin Doyle – 66

The number nine and the top Goalscorer for the whites last year Doyle is at three, like Sarcevic dropped back down to league two to play for Bolton which is probably why his rating stays the same. Doyle scored 19 league goals last season which is one of the main reasons Bolton got automatic promotion he is proven goal-scorer at League Two level and proving himself in league one will sure improve his rating on next year’s game.

2. Declan John – 67

Just missing out on top spot is Bolton’s left back John, he made his loan a permanent in the summer and just like all the Bolton squad he wants to prove he can play at a league one level. John stays the same rating as last year at 67 but with another consistently good season this year his rating will rise to maybe be best in the Bolton squad.

1. Elias Kachunga – 68

The number one player at Bolton according to FIFA 22 is Kachunga, Bolton’s latest new signing who has played in the Premier League before takes home top spot on this list. Kachunga has struggled for game time which is why his rating has dropped by one but expect his rating to go back up with some good form at Bolton this season.