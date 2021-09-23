Carlisle United striker Josh Fishburn is attracting interest from elsewhere.

Carlisle United’s young attacker is wanted on loan by some non-league clubs, as per their official club website.

Fishburn, who is 17-years-old, has spent the first part of this season on loan at Lancaster City.

He has impressed with the NPL Premier Division side, scoring eight goals.

Carlisle are poised to recall the teenager after this weekend.

‘There is interest’…

Their boss, Chris Beech, has said: “There is interest within the chain of football, up the chain a little bit [from Lancaster City], and of course we want to see how he’s progressed from his experience at Lancaster.

“We’re thankful they’ve taken him, happy he’s made an impact there, and we want to have a look at him too, he’s our player.”

Should play next week

Fishburn is expected to play for the Cumbrians in the EFL Trophy against Everton Under-21’s next week.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at Brunton Park and appears to be highly-rated by the League Two side.

They gave him the green light to leave on loan and join Lancaster to get some experience under his belt and he has grasped that opportunity with both hands.

Carlisle will now take a look at him before deciding what to do next.

What next

The Cumbrians currently sit 14th in the table after winning twice out of their opening eight games.

They are back in league action this weekend away at Sutton United.