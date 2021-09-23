Ipswich Town defender Janoi Donacien has said he hopes to stay at Portman Road for a “long time”, with his current deal expiring next summer.

As part of Paul Cook’s summer makeover, a whole host of first-team players left Ipswich Town.

However, among those to stay was versatile defender Janoi Donacien, despite spending the second half of the 2020/21 campaign on loan with Fleetwood Town.

Now, with the St. Lucian back in the side, the 27-year-old has voiced his desire for a long-term stay at Portman Road.

As quoted by the East Anglian Daily Times, Donacien has said he hopes to stay with the Tractor Boys for a “long time”, having made his way back into Cook’s side.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“The gaffer just said I would play, so I got my head down and worked hard. I’m happy.

“Hopefully I’ll be here a long time. I like it here.

“I spoke to the gaffer about playing in a number of positions and how useful that could be.”

The battle for a starting spot

As said by Donacien himself, his defensive versatility makes him a good asset for Cook’s side. He can provide cover and competition across the backline, with his most recent start coming at right-back.

Kane Vincent-Young’s display in the loss to Bolton Wanderers combined with Donacien’s role in the 1-0 win over Lincoln City could see him earn a starting berth at right-back.

However, his ability to play at centre-back means he could in the side even if Vincent-Young dislodges him. The same goes for left-back, with Hayden Coulson and Matt Penney the options there.

However, with his deal expiring next summer, Donacien will have to make a good impression if he wants to secure his long-term future at Portman Road.