The German-born goalkeeper Maik Taylor played for Birmingham City between 2003 and 2011.

Taylor, now aged 50, began his career in Germany. He featured in the youth academies of several non-league German sides before moving to England as a schoolboy, and eventually getting his breakthrough at Barnet in 1995.

After a brief spell at Southampton and a prolonged one at Fulham, he joined Birmingham City in 2003 and would go on to make 242 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Taylor is almost the player who picked up the most senior international caps whilst at Birmingham City, claiming 58 for Northern Ireland during his time at the club.

Leaving in 2004, Taylor would go on to both Leeds United and Millwall before hanging up his boots in 2013.

