Bristol City prodigy Ryley Towler has said he would love to be a part of a promotion-winning side with loan club Grimsby Town as he weighs up his immediate future.

EFL clubs can still offload players to non-league sides despite the fact the transfer window is closed, with Bristol City among the sides to utilise this.

The Robins sent youngster Ryley Towler out on loan to National League side Grimsby Town, where he has already made a good impression.

However, his loan only runs through until January. Now, it has emerged that Towler would consider extending his stay with the Mariners beyond the end of his current deal.

As quoted by Grimsby Live, the 19-year-old said he would love to be a part of a promotion-winning season with Grimsby.

He expressed how much he is enjoying life at Blundell Park, stating he hopes it continues after a strong start to his loan spell. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I’m really enjoying it, I want to take every game as it comes, and I want to play as many games as I can.

“Everybody wants to be part of a promotion-winning side.

“It’s a great club, and the boys have been brilliant, I’m loving every minute of it, so hopefully it carries on.”

A big season ahead

A campaign with Grimsby Town could be perfect for Towler as he looks to forge himself a successful career in the senior game.

The Bristol City youngster has spent much of his career to date as a midfielder, with his four senior appearances for the Robins coming on the left-hand side. However, he has played every game with Grimsby at centre-back, and performed well in some tough tests.

Spending the 2021/22 in the National League learning his trade as a centre-back could be best for his development, and being involved in a promotion-winning side would only see his stock rise further.

With his current loan ending in January, it will be interesting to see how Towler’s situation pans out over the coming weeks and months.