Blackburn Rovers striker Sam Gallagher will be in contention for this weekend’s clash against Cardiff City if he gets through training, Tony Mowbray has said.

After starting in Blackburn Rovers’ first six Championship games, Sam Gallagher has missed out on the last two ties through injury.

The 26-year-old has watched on from the sidelines as Rovers defeated Hull City 2-0 and drew 0-0 with Barnsley, with a thigh injury keeping him out.

Now, ahead of this weekend’s clash with Cardiff City, Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has moved to provide an update on the striker’s fitness.

As quoted by Lancs Live, Gallagher has been back in training and, providing he makes it through the upcoming sessions, will be involved against the Bluebirds.

Here’s what Mowbray had to say:

“He’ll have to come through training but if he does there’s no reason why he won’t be available.

“It will depend on training, but we hope he will.”

It will be hoped that Gallagher can make his return to action on Saturday afternoon, with Mick McCarthy’s Bluebirds hoping to provide Rovers with a stern test.

Cardiff City’s form

McCarthy’s side travel to Ewood Park coming off the back of two consecutive defeats, so they will be eager to bounce back against Blackburn.

Cardiff have lost back-to-back games 1-0, falling at the hands of high-flying pair Bournemouth and Coventry City. They currently sit in 10th place, four spots behind Rovers, but a win would see them jump their next opponents in the Championship table.

The Welsh side have won three, drawn two and lost three so far as they look to improve on last season’s 8th place finish and make their way into the top six.