Released Tottenham Hotspur man Elliot Thorpe is set to sign for Luton Town, reports Wales Online.

Thorpe, 20, has this week been linked with a Championship move after being released by Tottenham Hotspur at the end of last season.

The Welshman was linked with both Bristol City and Cardiff City but now Wales Online reports that the midfielder is ‘set to sign’ for Luton Town.

Wales Online’s report goes on to mention how Hatters boss Nathan Jones was pivotal in Thorpe’s decision to head for Kenilworth Road.

Thorpe left Tottenham Hotspur having only ever featured for their U21 side in the EFL Trophy. Instead, he’d work his way up from the U18 side and into the development side, becoming a prominent member of that team scoring twice in 18 Premier League 2 Division 1 appearances last time round.

After some surprise links to German outfit Hoffenheim emerged earlier in the summer, Thorpe would go through a quiet summer before reports about his future sprung up this week.

It looked as though Severnside rivals Bristol City and Cardiff City would battle it out for the Welsh youth international but now Luton Town have seemingly sealed the signing out of nowhere.

The Hatters made some impressive signings over the summer but have started this season in mixed form – they sit in 12th-place of the Championship table having now drawn their last four outings and being without a win in five.

Thorpe though will be a timely investment for the club and Jones will be hoping that his Welsh compatriot can eventually blossom into a fine player for the club.