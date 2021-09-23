Derby County’s administrators have today spoken to the press for the first time about the club’s fortunes.

Derby County have been plunged into administration and Andrew Hosking, Andrew Andronikou and Carl Jackson have of Quantuma have been appointed as the club’s joint-administrators.

So what have they said about the club’s situation?

Quoted by Derbyshire Live, Hosking has said of Derby County’s situation:

“We are in the early stages of assessing the options available to the club and would invite any interested parties to come forward.

“Our immediate objectives are to ensure the club completes all its fixtures in the Championship this season and finding interested parties to safeguard the club and its employees.”

One of the immediate threats facing Derby County is whether they’ll be able to complete this Championship season. Players’ payday is fast approaching and should they go unpaid, not only will Derby County trigger a looming 3-point suspended penalty for the same offence last season, but it also means that players could possibly leave the club for free.

If a player goes unpaid for 28 days, they’re allowed to seek a new employer.

Jackson, as quoted by Derbyshire Live, ‘reiterated’ the fact that he and Quantuma are confident that Derby County will indeed be able to fulfil their entire fixture list this season, and that they’re also confident that a ‘credible’ buyer will be found.

Elsewhere, Derbyshire Live’s Steve Nicholson also goes on to mention in an online Q&A that Hosking has said ‘possible buyers’ want to ‘reunite the club with the stadium ownership’ – owner Mel Morris purchased Pride Park through Gellaw Newco 202 Limited in 2018, for £81.1million.

Another pressing question for Derby County’s is the future of Wayne Rooney. The Rams boss has united his players on the pitch and has so far picked up 10 points this season (now -2 owing to their 12-point deduction for administration).

Rooney has insisted that he will stick with Derby County, with Derbyshire Live revealing that the administrators at the club have had some ‘positive’ talks with the former England and Manchester United man, and that his position at the club is indeed safe.

There’s plenty of positives to come out of Derbyshire Live’s Q&A. The club’s administration is still of course in its embryonic stages but everyone is so far speaking optimistically about the Rams’ future. There’s still a long and arduous road ahead of Derby County but for now, they seem to be finally tackling their issues head on.