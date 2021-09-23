Plymouth Argyle midfielder Jordan Houghton has moved to heap praise on Luke Jephcott and Ryan Hardie, saying there aren’t two strikers better than them in League One at the moment.

Ryan Lowe’s Pilgrims have enjoyed an impressive start to the new season.

Plymouth Argyle currently sit in 4th place in League One, one point away from the top of the table with only one loss in their opening eight League One games.

Much of their success has been thanks to strikers Luke Jephcott and Ryan Hardie, who have started the campaign in impressive fashion.

Now, Lowe’s strike partnership has come under high praise, with midfielder Jordan Houghton labelling the duo as the best strike partnership in the league.

As quoted by Plymouth Live, Houghton, who has enjoyed a decent start to life at Home Park himself, said Jephcott and Hardie’s hard work translates all the way through the squad.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I think they have tried everything to stop him, with the advertising boards and everything!

“He has been doing amazing, him and Jephs are up there are a real handful.

“I know Portsmouth spoke before the game in the Press about trying to stop them. I don’t think there are any two better strikers in the league at the moment. They work hard, they are getting the goals they deserve, but I think it comes from all round the pitch.

“We are working really well as a team and it kind of gives them the platform to kick on. They are the catalyst that starts off the team and long may it continue really.”

With their work not going unnoticed, it will be hoped that Jephcott and Hardie can continue with their fine form as they look to fire Plymouth to a strong 2021/22 season.

The stats

While Jephcott has netted four goals and laid on two assists, Hardie has chalked up an impressive eight goals in 10 games, also providing one assist.

The 21-year-old Welsh youth international averages 0.8 key passes and 1.8 shots per game, picking up 1.7 fouls as well. As for Hardie, he has 2.6 shots per 90 minutes and 0.3 key passes (Whoscored).