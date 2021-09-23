Millwall have agreed a new deal with striker Abdul Abdulmalik, according to reports.

Over the course of the summer, speculation circulated regarding Abdul Abdulmalik’s future at The Den, with a host of Premier League sides said keen after he turned down a new deal with Millwall.

The 18-year-old attracted interest from Arsenal, Swansea City and Rangers, while Watford and Southampton also had him on trial.

However, after continued speculation, it has now been claimed that Abdulmalik has agreed fresh terms to extend his stay with Championship side Millwall.

As per London News Online, the Lions have agreed a deal to keep the young striker at The Den.

His new deal runs through until the end of the 2021/22 campaign, although Millwall do hold the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months if they wish.

The deal should bring an end to any previous transfer speculation, for now at least.

Abdulmalik is a highly rated talent after his exploits in the FA Youth Cup, netting four goals in six games for Millwall’s youngsters.

What now for Abdulmalik?

Having put pen to paper on a new contract, the young striker will be looking to hit form for the club’s U23s with a view to breaking into Gary Rowett’s senior side.

Rowett confirmed the plan for Abdulmalik is for him to settle back in with the U23s, challenging the former England U17 international to hit a run of form and show he’s ready for the step up.