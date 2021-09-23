Michael Gray sits in 9th-place of Sunderland’s all-time appearance list, with 383 to his name in all competitions.

The Sunderland-born left-sided player made his debut for the Black Cats in the 1992/93 Division 1 season.

In 12 years at the club he’d become a stalwart on the left, playing through tick and thin off the pitch as Sunderland toyed between Division 1 and the Premier League as he established himself as a keen top flight player.

He’d eventually go on to represent the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and even England on three occasions, in what proved to be an illustrious career, before retiring in 2010.

He enjoyed an 18-year career as a professional footballer and today, the now 47-year-old is a regular pundit on TalkSPORT.

But how much can you remember about Gray’s time at Sunderland? Try your hand at our latest legends quiz, and share it with your friends!