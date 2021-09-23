Leyton Orient have made a dream start to the new League Two season.

Leyton Orient currently sit 2nd in the table behind Forest Green Rovers.

They are in good form at the moment and are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions.

The O’s take on Mansfield Town on Saturday and will be eager to keep their momentum going.

‘Great atmosphere’…

Their boss, Kenny Jackett, has been full of praise for their supporters and sent the following message on their official club website:

“When the fans get behind us it produces a great atmosphere.

“If we’re going to be successful this season then we’ll need our fans, you can see both home and away they’re very vocal.

“It’s our responsibility to put on the performances that get people excited, and I think we’ve certainly done that.”

The O’s have a manager who is vastly experienced in the game and knows what it takes to get promoted.

Impressive recruitment

They got their recruitment spot on over the summer and have a great blend of youth and experience in their ranks.

Orient added some serious firepower going forward with the additions of Harry Smith, Aaron Drinan, Paul Smyth and Theo Archibald.

They boosted their defensive department by landing Omar Beckles, Tom James and Connor Wood.

The acquisition of 36-year-old Darren Pratley has proven to be a masterstroke so far and his experience will come in handy as the season progresses.

Mansfield test

Mansfield are currently 20th in the table and haven’t made the start they wanted with only two wins from eight.

They are winless in their last five games in the league but still have players who can hurt Leyton Orient.