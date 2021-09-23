Oldham Athletic have been given the green light to play summer signing Harrison McGahey.

The defender is now eligible for selection, as announced on the Latics’ official club website.

McGahey, who is 25-years-old, was snapped up by Keith Curle’s side in June following his release by fellow League Two side Scunthorpe United.

However, he hasn’t played for his new side yet due to injury and registration issues.

Oldham are in action on Saturday against Rochdale and he is available to make his debut.

Scunthorpe spell

McGahey spent the past two-and-a-half seasons with Scunthorpe and was a key player during his time at Glanford Park.

He made 62 appearances during his time with the Iron in all competitions but they decided not to extend his deal at the end of June.

Career to date

The centre-back had spells on the books at Blackburn Rovers, Liverpool and Blackpool as a youngster before signing for Sheffield United in 2014.

He went on to play 34 times for the Blades and also had a loan spell away from the Yorkshire club at Tranmere Rovers.

Rochdale came calling for him in 2016 and he made 127 appearances for the North West club before switching to Scunthorpe.

Debut on way

McGahey could now make his debut for Oldham against his former club this weekend.

The Latics sit bottom of League Two and are desperate to start picking up some points.