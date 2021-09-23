Wigan Athletic midfielder Thelo Aasgaard has picked up a knee injury.

The youngster faces a spell on the sidelines now, as per a report by Wigan Today.

Aasgaard, who is 19-years-old, picked up the injury playing for the Under-23’s against Charlton Athletic last week.

He would have played for the Latics against Sunderland on Tuesday.

‘Hammer blow’…

Wigan boss, Leam Richardson, has said: “He picked up the injury in the Charlton (Under-23s) game last Monday,” said Richardson.

“It’s a grade two to his ACL, or MCL, which will rule him out for another four weeks we think. Obviously that’s a hammer blow for us and for him, because he was coming on nicely.

“He would certainly have featured against Sunderland, no problem about that.”

Bright future

Aasgaard has already racked up 39 first-team appearances for Wigan so far in his career and is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

He played a key role in their survival in League One last term.

His injury set-back is a blow to the Latics but they now have the strength in depth in their squad to cover for him.

Career to date

The ex-Norway youth international was born in Liverpool and linked up with Wigan in 2016.

He has since progressed into the senior set-up and made his breakthrough last season.

What next?

Aasgaard faces a spell on the sidelines now and will be eager to come back stronger from his knee injury.

Wigan face Cheltenham Town this Saturday followed by Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday next week.