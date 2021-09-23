FIFA 22 is due to be released soon and all the EFL ratings are out now.

Here are the top 10 highest-rated League One left wing-backs on the game-

10. Greg Leigh, Morecambe, 64

He gets into the top 10 ahead of MK Dons’ Daniel Harvie and Plymouth Argyle’s Ryan Law.

9. Nathanael Ogbeta, Shrewsbury Town, 65

The Shrews’ man has been handed some solid statistics such as 76 for pace and 72 for physical.

8. George Cooper, Plymouth Argyle, 65

His position has changed from last year’s FIFA 21 as a winger to a left wing-back now.

7. Luke Leahy, Shrewsbury Town, 65

He swapped Bristol Rovers for Shrewsbury over the summer and has slotted in nicely into his new side.

6. Danny Andrew, Fleetwood Town, 66

The 30-year-old has been scored some decent all-round stats like 69 for pace, 66 for physical and 62 for passing.

5. Chris Hussey, Cheltenham Town, 66

He sneaks into the top five for his position after helping the Robins gain promotion from League Two last season.

4. Joe Pritchard, Accrington Stanley, 66

His best two attributes are his 75 for pace and his 67 for dribbling.

3. Shane Ferguson, Rotherham United, 67

Rotherham’s summer recruit from Millwall will be seen flying down the left flank on the new FIFA with his speedy 76 rating for pace.

2. Joe Mattock, Rotherham United, 68

He sneaks in ahead of his Millers’ teammate but just missed out on top spot.

1. James McClean, Wigan Athletic, 69

The Republic of Ireland international is back at the DW Stadium and is the highest-rated League One left-wing back on FIFA 22.

He has been given 76 for physical, 71 for pace and 70 for dribbling.