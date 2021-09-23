FIFA 22 will be released at the start of October and all the ratings for EFL players are out now.

Here are the highest-rated League One right wing-backs on the game-

8. Harry Perritt, Accrington Stanley, 57

The 20-year-old made his league debut for Accrington in March after rising up through their youth ranks.

7. Harvey Rodgers, Accrington Stanley, 63

He edges ahead of his Stanley teammate and has some useful statistics such as 73 for pace and 69 for physical.

6. Shane McLoughlin, Morecambe, 64

The former Ipswich Town man has been given a speedy 76 for pace which will help him get up and down the right flank for the Shrimps.

5. Matty Blair, Cheltenham Town, 64

He helped the Robins gain promotion from League Two last season and sneaks into the top five for his position.

4. Joe Edwards, Plymouth Argyle, 67

The 30-year-old is a solid all-rounder on the new FIFA with 73 for physical, 66 for dribbling and 72 for pace.

3. Liam Palmer, Sheffield Wednesday, 68

Some may be surprised he isn’t the highest-rated following the Owls’ relegation from the Championship. The Scotland international has a decent 75 for both pace and physical as his best attributes.

2. Wes Harding, Rotherham United, 68

He falls just short of being number one but isn’t one to be messed with on the game with his 77 for physical.

1. Mahlon Romeo, Portsmouth, 71

The Antigua and Barbuda international is the highest-rated League One right wing-back on FIFA 22.

He is on loan at Pompey from Millwall and has some impressive stats like 79 for pace, 69 for defending and 66 for dribbling.