FIFA fans are counting down the days until FIFA 22 is released, but who are some of the highest-rated players on the new game?

Here we take a look at the highest-rated League Two right-wingers on FIFA 22…

10. Brennan Dickinson, Carlisle United – 62

Dickenson is one of a number of speedsters on this list, coming in at 63 rated and with 80 pace for the 28-year-old.

9. Sylvester Jasper, Colchester United – 63

Don’t fall in love with a loan player… Jasper is on loan with Colchester United from Fulham but he’s 85 pace and a four star weak foot to his name.

8. Brandon Thomas-Asante, Salford City – 63

The second-fasted player on this list with 90 pace and 71 physicality. The 22-year-old also has a four star weak foot and could be a keen purchase for the future of your FIFA 22 team.

7. Gime Toure, Carlisle United – 63

Toure is the strongest player on this list with 75 physicality and 83 pace to compliment that – a powerhouse down the right-hand side.

6. Mitch Pinnock, Northampton Town – 64

The first of a number of 64-rated right-wingers in League Two, Pinnock isn’t the fastest on the list but is no slouch with 79 pace.

5. Abo Eisa, Bradford City – 64

But Bradford City’s Eisa is the fasted player on the list. He has a staggering 93 pace stats with 67 dribbling to match, with three star weak foot and skill moves – a potentially shrewd FUT purchase.

4. Jermaine Hylton, Newport County – 64

The 28-year-old is the last of the 64 rated right-wingers in League Two and another one with pace – he’s an 84 pace stat and is the last on this list with a four star weak foot.

3. Josh Morris, Salford City – 65

Now into the 65 rated players and another Salford City name, but Morris might not be the answer to your right-wing woes. The Englishman has just 68 pace but comes in as one of the stronger names on this list with 66 physicality.

2. Ashley Hunter, Salford City – 65

Another well-rounded right-winger with 78 pace, 62 shooting and 65 dribbling, though there’s faster names on this list than the 25-year-old.

1. Conor McAleny, Salford City – 65

As if there wasn’t enough Salford City names on this list, McAleny comes in with 81 pace, 66 dribbling and 64 shooting to make him a weapon on the right-hand side, and the highest-rated League Two right-winger on FIFA 22.