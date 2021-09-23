Millwall will be without Mason Bennett and Jed Wallace for their weekend clash v Nottingham Forest in the Championship.

Millwall return to Championship action this weekend against Nottingham Forest. The Lions head to the City Ground in what will be Steve Cooper’s first game in charge of the club but Millwall boss Gary Rowett will be without a number of key players.

Both Bennett and Wallace are set to miss out, as per London News Online, with Rowett saying both are ‘doubts’ after missing last night’s Carabao Cup tie v Leicester City.

“Mason will be a doubt, Jed will be a doubt,” he told London News Online, before going on to reveal that both Sheyi Ojo, Danny McNamara, Shaun Hutchinson and Maikel Kieftenbeld could all be involved.

“Hutchy now will be available for the full 90 [v Forest],” Rowett said after the 2-0 defeat v Leicester City at The Den last night.

“Danny Mac wanted to be involved tonight, we just felt that maybe cautiously it was the right decision [to leave him out]. He should be available Saturday, whether that’s to start or not I don’t know.

“I think Maikel will be okay… Sheyi might be back, we’ll assess his fitness.”

Having the likes of Hutchinson and Kieftenbeld back will undoubtedly give Millwall some more steel down the spine of their line up but the absence of Wallace in particular will prove a detriment when they travel to Nottingham.

The Englishman has been their talisman for the past few seasons now having already claimed three goals and three assists in the Championship so far this season.

And Forest, after picking up their first win of the season last time out v Huddersfield Town and having now appointed a new manager, the club will no doubt have the momentum going into Saturday and so it’ll make Millwall’s task that bit harder.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.