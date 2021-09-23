Hartlepool United remain active in the free agent market.

Hartlepool United are open to making some more signings, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

The Pools have some players in on trial at the moment who are eager to earn deals.

They brought in attacking duo Jordan Cook and Mike Fondop on free transfers last week and their recruitment hasn’t stopped there.



Read: Hartlepool United may have to rest key player at some point

‘We’ll look’…

Their boss, Dave Challinor, has said: “We’ll see what’s out there and anything that will improve us, we’ll look at. Numbers wise, lads are potentially going out to get some games so we’re constantly looking to bring players in and we have to be.

“On the flip side of that we’re looking to where we are come January and preparing now for what happens then and which players are available for us.

“Hopefully we don’t need any of them but the reality is with injuries and suspensions, we need to make sure we strengthen at every opportunity that we can.”

Trialists

Hartlepool are casting an eye over trialists right now in training and it will be interesting to see if they decide to offer any contracts out.

Challinor appears to always be on the lookout for players who can further bolster his squad.

Read: Hartlepool United open to loan departures

Strong start

The Pools have made a strong start to life back in the Football League and are currently 6th in League Two having won four out of their opening eight matches.

They are unbeaten at home so far this term and are back in action at Victoria Park against Exeter City on Saturday.