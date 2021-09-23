Wigan Athletic are back in action on Saturday against Cheltenham Town.

Wigan Athletic will be looking to carry on their strong form against Michael Duff’s side at the DW Stadium.

The Latics were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Sunderland on Tuesday night.

Leam Richardson’s side gave some fringe players the chance to get some minutes under their belts against the Black Cats and can now focus on the league again.

Here is a look at the early team news for Wigan ahead of their clash against Cheltenham:

Jones out

Goalkeeper Jamie Jones is out injured for the ‘Tics.

He injured his hand in their EFL Trophy game against Wolves Under-21’s last month and is out for a ‘number’ of weeks, as per a report by Wigan Today.

Youngster Sam Tickle has been on the bench as cover to first choice Ben Amos.

Experienced stopper Mark Howard has been training with the club recently, as reported in The Sun on Sunday (19.09.21, pg. 61), but it is yet to be known whether he will be offered anything.

Where is Bennett?

Wigan signed Joe Bennett on deadline day last month but he is yet to play for his new club.

The ex-Cardiff City defender is not quite fully fit yet and is still waiting on his debut.



Kerr pushing for a start?

The new signing made his debut against Sunderland following his arrival from St Johnstone and will be hoping to start against Cheltenham.