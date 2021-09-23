BBC Sport has reported that Derby County’s debts stand between £50million and £70million – which is a ‘conservative estimate’.

Derby County are entering into administration. The club has mounds of debt after years of pursuing the Premier League but ultimately failing, and now the Rams face administration and potentially liquidation.

Already the club has been dealt their 12-point deduction for entering into administration but they could yet face further punishment with a 9-point deduction on the horizon for their ongoing feud with the English Football League and also a 3-point suspended penalty for a late payment of players and staff last season.

That 3-point penalty will be triggered should Mel Morris fail to pay the players and staff on time once again – BBC Sport reports that player wages are due this week but that said point deduction can be suspended until further notice.

As well as being having debts of up to £70million, Derby County also owe HMRC ‘in excess’ of £20million and are currently running a loss of about £1.5million per month as per BBC Sport – players can legally leave their clubs for free if they are not paid within 28 days of their scheduled payday.

The task for the incoming administrators, Andrew Hoskin and Andrew Andronikou of Quantuma, will be to keep player wages ticking over as to not incur that suspended 3-point penalty and to also put the club into a position where it can be sold onto new owners.

A task which may yet prove impossible but for Derby County fans, all they can do is hope and pray that some good news comes out eventually.