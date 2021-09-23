Charlton Athletic are in action against Portsmouth on Saturday.

Charlton Athletic will be eager to get three points on the board following their slow start to the new season.

The Addicks have won just once out of their opening eight games and are currently in the relegation zone.

Nigel Adkins will be praying that his side can start picking up some results.

Here is the early team news for Charlton ahead of their clash against Pompey-

Washington a doubt

Conor Washington is a doubt for this weekend after suffering a knock against Gillingham in mid-week.

He was dealt a blow to his ankle and was on crutches after the game, as per a report by London News Online.

There has been no update on the Northern Ireland international since Tuesday evening.

Long-term absentees

Striker Ronnie Schwartz hasn’t featured at all in this campaign and is out for a couple of months, as is defender Ryan Inniss.

Jake Forster-Caskey is also out on a long-term basis.

Returning players

Ben Purrington made his first appearance of the season against the Gills after being on the sidelines for the opening month or so of the new term.

Alex Gilbey also came off the bench on Tuesday after his injury woes and will be pushing for a start against Pompey.

Charlie Kirk and Diallang Jaiyesimi have sat out of the last two games and it will be interesting to see if Adkins throws the pair back in.