Dorchester Town have signed Alfie Stanley following his departure from Portsmouth.

The non-league side have snapped up the youngster on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

Stanley, who is 20-years-old, was released by Portsmouth at the end of last season.

He has spent the past few months as a free agent hunting for a new home.

Gosport Borough were interested over the summer, as reported by The News, but a move there didn’t materialise in the end.

‘He is sharp’…

Dorchester have now swooped in and their boss, Robbie Herrera, has said: “Alfie has come to us highly recommended. He is sharp in and around the box and will suit our style of play. He will give us another attacking option and it will provide healthy competition.”

Career to date

Stanley joined Portsmouth at the age of six and rose up through the academy with the Hampshire side.

He was a regular at various youth levels before he was loaned out to non-league side Bognos Regis Town in September last year to gain some experience.

The attacker made eight appearances in all competitions for the Isthmian Premier Division side before heading back to Fratton Park.



Last season

Stanley made two first-team appearances in the EFL Trophy for Portsmouth last season against West Ham United Under-21’s and Cheltenham Town.

Danny Cowley’s side made the tough decision not to keep him at the end of June and Dorchester have now swooped in.